Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation donates $10,000 to local nonprofits

BRECKENRIDGE – The Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation donated $10,000 to 15 Summit County charities after raising the money at its inaugural community fundraiser June 15 at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco.

The following nonprofits received funding:

Summit Community Care Clinic

Keystone Science School

Advocates for Victims of Assault

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District

The Cycle Effect

League for Animals and People of Summit County (LAPS)

Timberline Adult Day Services

Carriage House Early Learning Center

Education Foundation of the Summit

Father Dyer Food Pantry

SOS Outreach

Mountain Top Children’s Museum

High Country Conservation Center

Summit County Preschool

The Domus Pacis Family Respite

The foundation was created in 2014 by Slifer Smith & Frampton founders Rod Slifer, Mark Smith and Harry Frampton. In addition to the fundraiser, brokers and staff members give back through hundreds of volunteer hours as well as the company’s annual grant process and matching campaign called Match Madness.

More than $1.5 million has been donated over the past 10 years, according to a news release.