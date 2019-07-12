Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation donates $10,000 to local nonprofits
BRECKENRIDGE – The Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation donated $10,000 to 15 Summit County charities after raising the money at its inaugural community fundraiser June 15 at 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco.
The following nonprofits received funding:
- Summit Community Care Clinic
- Keystone Science School
- Advocates for Victims of Assault
- Friends of the Dillon Ranger District
- The Cycle Effect
- League for Animals and People of Summit County (LAPS)
- Timberline Adult Day Services
- Carriage House Early Learning Center
- Education Foundation of the Summit
- Father Dyer Food Pantry
- SOS Outreach
- Mountain Top Children’s Museum
- High Country Conservation Center
- Summit County Preschool
- The Domus Pacis Family Respite
The foundation was created in 2014 by Slifer Smith & Frampton founders Rod Slifer, Mark Smith and Harry Frampton. In addition to the fundraiser, brokers and staff members give back through hundreds of volunteer hours as well as the company’s annual grant process and matching campaign called Match Madness.
More than $1.5 million has been donated over the past 10 years, according to a news release.
