Slifer Smith & Frampton helps start Forbes Global Properties marketplace

Slifer Smith & Frampton became the only Colorado firm to be a member of Forbes Global Properties, a new consumer marketplace, on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The firm has been involved in the creation of the marketplace, which aims to connect buyers with real estate agents on a global level. The marketplace will cap the number of memberships at 100, according to a news release.

The partnership gives Slifer Smith & Frampton access to a referral network, a digital platform for member relations, a dedicated page on Forbes.com, more agent tools and direct access to buyer interactions, according to the news release.

John Pfieffer, president of Slifer Smith & Frampton, also will serve on the board for the new marketplace, according to the release. Before becoming the president, Pfieffer was an agent in Summit and Eagle counties.