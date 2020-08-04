Slifer Smith & Frampton hires James Roberts as new broker

James Roberts has been brought on as a new broker associate at Slifer Smith & Frampton.

Photo from Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has brought on a new broker associate, James “J.R.” Roberts.

Roberts, who has 20 years of experience in residential real estate and investment real estate, will work in the Breckenridge office and will focus on residential homes for locals and second-home owners, according to a release from the firm. As a former sales executive at Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Roberts has more than two decades of real estate experience in Breckenridge.

The release noted that a hiring freeze was in place at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate during the COVID-19 shutdown but that the firm is bringing on new brokers in Eagle and Summit counties now that the Colorado real estate industry has rebounded.