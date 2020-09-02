Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes David Karoly to office branch broker
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has promoted David Karoly to office branch broker at the firm’s Breckenridge office, 211 N. Main St. Karoly will lead a team of eight brokers and three assistants in his new role. Karoly began working at the firm in 2004 and has received the Summit Award for Top 10 Brokers for Slifer Smith & Frampton in Summit County 10 times.
