Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate adds new development sales division

Shawna Tropor will lead the real estate company’s new development sales division.

Courtesy photo Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has expanded by creating a new development sales division. The new division is meant to bring together planners and brokers to work with real estate developers to research, conceptualize, build and sell new developments in the Rocky Mountain corridor.

The company has four offices in Summit County as well as in nearby mountain communities such as Vail. The new division will be led by Shawna Topor, who was recently promoted to executive vice president and has been an Slifer Smith & Frampton employee since 1998.