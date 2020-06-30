Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate awarded listing for condominium development in Keystone
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has been awarded the listing for Clearwater Lofts, a luxury condominium development near the Lakeside Village area of Keystone, about a mile from the Mountain House base area, according to a release from the real estate firm.
The release noted that the development will include 65 one- to four-bedroom units in three buildings. Pricing will start under $400,000, and each unit comes with two parking spaces. The development is being built by Clearwater Lofts.
Construction of the first building began in January, and the 22-unit building is scheduled to be finished in February.
