Slifer Smith & Frampton unveils newly remodeled Breckenridge office
Slifer Smith & Frampton, a major brokerage firm for Colorado’s mountain communities, reopened its flagship downtown Breckenridge office Feb. 9 following a four-month-long remodal.
Located at 117 S. Main Street in Breckenridge, the office that houses 25 associate brokers and licenses assistants was renovated to “create a space that is collaborative, energetic, stylish and welcoming,” said Jill Dorr, vice president of operations, in a Feb. 8 press release.
According to the press release, the 3,800-square-foot office now offers a “zen room for private relaxation, ski storage locker, eat-in kitchen, shuffleboard table, fireplace, sit-stand desks, video-conferencing rooms, sound-proof phone booths and a printing and business center supported by full-time marketing staff.”
“We invested in and re-envisioned this space with enhanced technology and a shared work environment to aid collaboration between our brokers and community members,” said Chris Lankhorst, the company’s Summit County market president.
