Slight chances for showers in Summit County throughout the week with best chance of rain Thursday

Mount Royal is pictured in Frisco below partly cloudy skies on Monday, Aug. 23.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Summit County’s forecast for the week shows mostly sunny skies with a few chances of showers. The best chance for moisture will come Thursday, Aug. 26.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ayesha Davis said chances of rain are very low through the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

“If we get something, it’s going to be pretty light, and it’s going to be a light rain shower or a short-lived thunderstorm,” Davis said.

There could be moisture Wednesday night into Thursday, Davis said, but that is also likely to be short-lived. Precipitation is more likely Thursday evening into Friday, Aug. 27, with the best chance from 2-10 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service’s Dillon forecast shows a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures this week are near to above normal for this time of year, with high temperatures in Dillon ranging from 73 to 77 degrees throughout the week. The normal high temperature in August through Aug. 23 is 73.1 degrees.

Following the wettest July in 10 years, August is on track to at least be above normal precipitation levels. Dillon weather station records show a total of ​​2.48 inches of precipitation so far in August, while normal precipitation for the month is 1.47 inches. It has been five years since this much rain fell in August. The weather station recorded over 3 inches in August 2016.

Drought in the northwestern portion of Summit County has decreased in severity since the beginning of the month , according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but is still present, ranging from abnormally dry conditions in the southeastern portion of the county to a small area of extreme drought in the northwest area. No drought is present in the easternmost part of the county.