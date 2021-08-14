Small wildfire breaks out north of Silverthorne

Firefighters are working to contain a small wildfire that ignited off of Colorado Highway 9 south of Heeney Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14. The fire is not threatening any structures, and there are no evacuation orders in place, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 9 near mile marker 117, about two-thirds of the way up Ute Peak, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher. It is currently about two acres large and is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

FitzSimons said a single-engine air tanker and a helicopter were already on scene providing air support for Summit Fire and Forest Service firefighters.

“We’re responding appropriately for this fire under today’s conditions,” Lipsher said. “Fortunately we’ve had decent moisture over the past month, our fire danger is only at moderate right now, we don’t have high winds. Unfortunately, we do have unusually warm temperatures today, and that definitely contributes a little bit to fire behavior as well.

“We have a lot of factors in our favor right now, including where it is burning and the fact that there is nothing we know of in the immediate vicinity. … It’s quite a ways up the hillside.”

Officials are asking community members to not call 911 to report smoke in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.