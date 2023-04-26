Smart Bellies nets $5,000 grant for its weekend food delivery program

Smart Bellies, the Summit County-based nonprofit that delivers food to families of school-aged children every weekend, received a $5,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation.

The funding comes as the nonprofit sees a surge in demand for its delivery services, which cover Summit County and Leadville. Last month, nonprofit leaders said they were serving around 700 families — the most they said they’ve ever seen.

Based in Colorado Springs, El Pomar — one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado — distributes around $25 million each year for grants that funds arts and culture, civic and community initiatives, education health and human services.