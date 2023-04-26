Smart Bellies nets $5,000 grant for its weekend food delivery program
Smart Bellies, the Summit County-based nonprofit that delivers food to families of school-aged children every weekend, received a $5,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation.
The funding comes as the nonprofit sees a surge in demand for its delivery services, which cover Summit County and Leadville. Last month, nonprofit leaders said they were serving around 700 families — the most they said they’ve ever seen.
Based in Colorado Springs, El Pomar — one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado — distributes around $25 million each year for grants that funds arts and culture, civic and community initiatives, education health and human services.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.