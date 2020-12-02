Smart Bellies to host virtual cookie decorating challenge, fundraiser this month

The Smart Bellies nonprofit organization will host its first Frost Off virtual cookie decorating challenge and fundraiser Dec. 20.

The event, open to all ages, requires participants to register by Dec. 10 to take part as a cookie decorator. The cost to make your own cookies is $30 for participants who will provide their own cookie and decorating supplies. Smart Bellies will send a custom cookie cutter. The $30 registration fee covers a first cookie entry. Each additional entry is $10.

Registrants who sign up for $50 will get a cookie-decorating kit provided by Bristlecone Bakery in Alma and Frosted Flamingo in Breckenridge. The kit includes six cookies, two colored frosting bags, sprinkles and a Smart Bellies cookie cutter.

All registrations include a $20 gift to Smart Bellies.

At 1 p.m. Dec. 20, Smart Bellies will host a “decorating bonanza” on Zoom. Decorated cookie submissions are due by 3 p.m. the same day. Voting will begin Dec. 21 with prizes for first through third places. Each vote enters voters into a raffle to win a Smart Bellies Frost Off T-shirt and gift card.

Votes are by donation with $5 buying one vote and $20 buying five votes. All proceeds help the Smart Bellies’ Holiday Meal program.

For more information and to register, visit SmartBellies.org/frost-off.