Smartwool announces headquarters will move from Steamboat to Denver

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Smartwool’s parent company, VF Corporation, announced today that the company’s headquarters will be relocated from Steamboat Springs to the Denver metro area.

The company said in a news release that Smartwool, along with several of the company’s other outdoor brands, including The North Face, JanSport and Altra, will also be relocating to Denver over the course of the next two years. The release said about 70 Smartwool employees are expected to make the move. VF said it had not yet identified the exact location of its new headquarters.

“It is a great strategic fit for our business, and we are excited to be relocating our headquarters and several brands to the metro Denver area next year,” VF’s Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rendle said in the release. “We believe that the creation of our new headquarters in the area will help us to unlock collaboration across our outdoor brands, attract and retain talent, and accelerate innovation.”

Smartwool leases its current office in what was once an airport terminal at the Steamboat Springs Airport. Its lease with the city of Steamboat is set to expire in 2022.

