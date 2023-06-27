Smoke from Spring Creek Fire blowing into Summit County
Smoke may be visible from Summit County as winds brought hazy skies into the region.
David Boyd with the White River National Forest said the smoke was coming from the Spring Creek Fire in Garfield County.
The Spring Creek Fire is burning roughly 5 miles southwest of Parachute on private and Bureau of Land Management land. It began on Saturday afternoon and quickly spread to more than 200 acres before being contained and reduced in size.
While crews were able to contain part of the fire over the weekend, BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter on Monday said about 20-30 acres are still exhibiting active fire behavior due to windy and dry conditions.
“We had about 20% containment going into today and were looking really good,” Coulter said. “But there is a section of the fire that is rugged terrain and pretty hard to get to. We have called in more resources.”
Air and ground resources were still deployed, including 150 personnel. Coulter said hot shot crews have been deployed to assist.
— Glenwood Post Independent writer Ray Erku contributed reporting
This story is from VailDaily.com.
