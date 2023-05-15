Smoke may be visible as Summit County firefighting agencies train at Frisco hotel this week
Smoke may be visible from the training exercise at the hotel
Summit County firefighting agencies will be training at a Frisco hotel this week and smoke may be visible from the exercise, according to a news release from Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
On May 16, 18 and 19, Red, White & Blue as well as Summit Fire & EMS will be training at the AC Hotel by Marriott located at 1202 Summit Boulevard from about 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the release states. The training is focused on high-rise buildings and smoke will be used during the exercises.
The smoke may be visible, according to the news release, so please do not call 911 to report it unless you see an active fire off the premises.
