Snarf’s Sandwiches will donate all profits made on May 17 to an area food bank

Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger are donating 100% of the profits made on Wednesday, May 17, to Food Bank of the Rockies , according to a news release from the company.

The Snarf’s Day of Giving will take place at all 23 Snarf’s Sandwiches and three Snarfburger locations in Colorado along with two locations in Texas, the release states.

Additionally, Snarf’s has partnered with GiftAMeal to provide meals for those in need, with plans to give over 1,900 meals each month to local food banks in Colorado, Texas and Missouri, according to the release. For each photo a customer takes of their Snarf’s Sandwiches or Snarfburger food on the GiftAMeal app, one meal is donated to a local food bank, the release states.