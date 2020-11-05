Snow and colder temperatures expected to arrive this weekend

Snow and colder days are in the forecast over the next week, which should be welcome news for ski areas in the county planning scattered openings in the coming days and weeks.

A fast-moving weather system is expected to move into the state Saturday, Nov. 7, bringing rain and snow to the Western Slope that afternoon, according to Bernie Meier, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Summit County should expect rain in the valleys after midnight Saturday and 2-5 inches of snow in the mountains. The storm could linger throughout Sunday with an additional inch or two of snowfall.

Meier said another storm system is expected to hit Monday and last into the night, which could bring another 2-5 inches of snow. There is also a chance for snow late next week and into next weekend.

“We are looking at a pattern change for next week where we shift to cooler temperatures,” Meier said. “There’s a good chance that snow sticks in the mountains. We’re looking for temperatures to stay below freezing next week.”

Meier said the area has seen about 13 inches of snowfall so far this season, from September through October, based on data collected by the Dillon weather station. Meier said there were 17 inches during the same period last year, but according to snowfall data provided by the National Weather Service, the station has averaged about 9 inches of snow over that two-month period in the past five years.

Meier said that with the weather patterns changing, community members should expect consistently colder temperatures and more snow moving forward.

“That pattern change continues through November,” Meier said. “We’ll see colder temperatures and more chances for snow than we’ve seen.”