Snow brings new terrain openings at three local ski areas
FRISCO — While this week’s snow was light, it was steady and has brought new terrain openings at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Loveland Ski Area. First on Thursday, Jan. 9, Breckenridge announced the opening of Serenity Bowl. Serenity Bowl is an advanced, hike-to terrain area on Peak 6. With this addition, Breckenridge now has 2,485 acres of open terrain.
Both Loveland and A-Basin announced new terrain openings for the weekend on Friday, Jan. 10. Loveland opened Lift 9, servicing the advanced Patrol Bowl run and the intermediate Rookie Road run. Arapahoe Basin opened parts of West Zuma, which is advanced hike-to terrain accessed via the backside of the mountain.
