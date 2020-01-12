Snow brings new terrain openings at three local ski areas

Breckenridge Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area all opened new terrain over the weekend.

Courtesy photo Breckenridge Ski Resort

FRISCO — While this week’s snow was light, it was steady and has brought new terrain openings at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Loveland Ski Area. First on Thursday, Jan. 9, Breckenridge announced the opening of Serenity Bowl. Serenity Bowl is an advanced, hike-to terrain area on Peak 6. With this addition, Breckenridge now has 2,485 acres of open terrain.

Both Loveland and A-Basin announced new terrain openings for the weekend on Friday, Jan. 10. Loveland opened Lift 9, servicing the advanced Patrol Bowl run and the intermediate Rookie Road run. Arapahoe Basin opened parts of West Zuma, which is advanced hike-to terrain accessed via the backside of the mountain.