Snow-buried Steamboat extends ski season by a week for the first time since 1993

Skiers descend out of the fog on Buddy's Run on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs — Thanks to exceptional snowfall the past two months, the ski season at Steamboat has been extended for an additional week.

Many destination ski resorts are reluctant to extend their spring seasons, even when snow cover on their slopes is substantial, because of seasonal work forces and the tendency of skiers and snowboarders to start thinking about warm-weather pursuits in the spring.

This year, though, Steamboat couldn’t resist. The last time Steamboat extended its season for a full week was 1993. One day was added in 2007.

The new Steamboat closing date for 2023 is April 16.

Steamboat received 100 inches of snow in December and again in January, and it has continued to receive amazing snow totals. Its current base at mid-mountain stands at 6 feet, and the overall snowpack is 32% above normal. In Colorado, only Wolf Creek has a greater mid-mountain base depth (7 feet, 7 inches).

