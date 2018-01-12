Snow continues to fall in Summit County; winter weather advisory remains in effect until this afternoon

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is looking like the big winner this morning in Summit County, reporting 7 inches in the past 24 hours. Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain are reporting 5, and Keystone is reporting 1. And the snow is still coming down.

Around 2 to 4 inches of snow fell overnight and another 3 to 6 inches is expected to fall today, mainly before the lunch hour, according to the National Weather Service. Drier air is expected to begin moving into Colorado late this afternoon which will bring a gradual end to this latest round of snowfall.

The snow has caused a few traffic delays this morning. As of 8 a.m., Loveland Pass is still closed, and eastbound I-70 just closed at the Silverthorne exit due to multiple spinouts. This reopened at 8:30 a.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected by late this afternoon.

According to Al’s Blog from Thursday, Jan. 11, Montezuma Bowl in on the verge of opening. Over in Eagle County, Vail Mountain will open portions of terrain in Blue Sky Basin and Vail's Back Bowls on Saturday, Jan. 13.