Snow expected to hit Summit County Monday afternoon; second storm will bring more snow later this week

Snow showers are expected to develop over the mountains this afternoon, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for the Summit County area on Monday morning.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain from 1 to 4 p.m. before turning into snow, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime snow accumulations are only expected to be less than a half inch. Then the snow is expected to get heavier this evening into Tuesday morning, with snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz said in his Monday morning forecast that the best chance to ski powder this week will be on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Another storm is expected across the mountains on Tuesday evening. Gratz writes that he expects light accumulations on Tuesday night and Wednesday before a storm moving through Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings heavier accumulation.

“I think the northern mountains could have a nice powder day on Thursday morning with 4-8 inches in favored areas,” he writes. He expects Thursday midday through Saturday to be dry across Colorado.