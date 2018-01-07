Ski resorts report 4 to 9 inches of new snow

Summit County saw a moderate amount of snowfall overnight Saturday and continuing into this morning with a low-pressure system producing a few inches for the county's low-lying areas and more at higher elevations.

Four nearby ski resorts — Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain and Loveland — were all reporting 5 inches of fresh snow as of 8 a.m. today.

At the same time, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had gotten 4 inches, and Vail Ski Resort in Eagle County had received 9 inches.

The snowstorm prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to put traction laws into effect on Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Georgetown early this morning and slowed morning traffic.

The storm continues along the I-70 Mt Corridor throughout the night. Tomorrow morning travelers heading to the high country may expect slick/snow-packed conditions. Be prepared for chain and traction laws. #BeSmartDriveSafe, https://t.co/bjBVfk3ydg, https://t.co/U03f8AjPQW pic.twitter.com/oXrzgS1kuN — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2018 Recommended Stories For You

State officials also closed Loveland Pass with avalanche-reduction work scheduled to begin at daybreak. CDOT has since reopened the pass.

The snowfall is expected to stop mid-morning, giving way to clear skies and highs in the 20s. Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures with the next chance for more precipitation Tuesday evening.