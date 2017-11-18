Snow falls on Summit County; resorts report up to 12 inches of new powder

Nearby ski resorts got an early season boost from Friday night's snowstorm that continued into Saturday morning, leaving a foot or more on Summit County's highest elevations with less accumulation in the low-lying areas.

By early afternoon, both Loveland Ski Area and Breckenridge Ski Resort were reporting a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reportedly got 11 inches in the last 24 hours, and Keystone Resort received 8 while Copper Mountain Resort welcomed 7-and-a-half inches of new snow, according to the resorts' snow reports.

Hazardous conditions also fouled-up travel across much of the High Country on Friday night, and chain laws put into effect from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel and Vail Pass were lifted Saturday morning.

Loveland Pass reopened in the early afternoon after closing Friday night for avalanche-reduction work.

Plows have made good progress getting to most thoroughfares and many side streets in Summit County, but the roads remain snow-covered.

Additionally, there were two wrecked vehicles on Interstate 70 in a 2-mile stretch between Frisco and Silverthorne on Saturday morning, one that went off-road in the eastbound lanes and overturned, and another headed west that had spun out and gone into the ditch.

Neither accident stopped traffic completely in either direction, but both illustrated that hazardous driving conditions persist.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds will increase over the mountains Sunday night with speeds up to 55 mph possible. A high in the mid-40s is in the forecast for Sunday with a low around 17 degrees.

There will be another chance for snow in the mountains Monday night and early Tuesday, with a weak upper-level disturbance expected to pass through the mountains, according to the NWS, which expects drier conditions to return Wednesday through Friday.