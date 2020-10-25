Snow hits Cameron Peak fire, should move to East Troublesome fire Sunday afternoon

The East Troublesome fire has consumed over 200,000 acres with 4 percent containment ahead of an impending winter storm.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Snow started falling on Colorado’s two biggest wildfires Sunday in a much-needed storm that is expected to dampen the fires and slow their ferocious spread for at least a few days.

The northern parts of the Cameron Peak fire saw between 3 and 5 inches of snow by Sunday morning, while the southern parts of the fire saw about 2 to 4 inches, incident meteorologist Dan Byrd said in a morning update.

The snow hadn’t reached Estes Park by 9 a.m., he said, and temperatures around the East Troublesome fire remained in the 40s early Sunday morning.

However, the cold front will move to the south as the day goes on, Byrd said, and the area around the East Troublesome fire should see temperatures drop by Sunday afternoon, and then see some snow in the afternoon and evening.

By Monday, he expects between 12 and 18 inches of snow to have fallen on the northern part of the Cameron Peak fire, and between 8 to 12 inches of snow on the southeast parts of the fire, as well as the area around Estes Park and the East Troublesome fire.

