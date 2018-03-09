Snow in Summit County’s forecast for late tonight through Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service is calling for warm, dry and breezy weather today, followed by a Pacific system that will bring snow to the mountains tonight and into Saturday.

“Light snow will continue in the mountains into the afternoon hours on Saturday. This will be a weak and quick moving system with up to 5 inches of snow possible in the mountains,” according to the NWS hazardous weather outlook issued early this morning.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected next week with gradually increasing temperatures.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz writes in his Friday report he expects the storm will bring 2-4 inches to the northern mountains, which includes Summit County, although a few areas might get up to 6 inches. He forecasts the best chance to ski powder will be on Saturday morning and midday.