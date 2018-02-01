Snow in Summit County’s forecast for the rest of the week

Summit County woke up to a steady snowfall this morning, and the forecast is showing that this will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow to continue through mid-morning, and then gradually diminish later this morning into the afternoon. Two to 5 inches of snow can be expected today in the mountains, with a high of 37.

Mountain areas are expected to receive light to moderate snowfall and gusty winds through the next several days as moist, northwesterly flow aloft continues over Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com said in his forecast today that Saturday and Tuesday will be the best days for powder on the slopes.

Waves of snow will hit the northern mountains from today through next Wednesday, according to Gratz, and Summit County is looking better for the possibilities of deeper snow than mountains further west.

“Total accumulations over six days should be more than 12 inches for the favored areas I just mentioned,” he writes.