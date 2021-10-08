Snow in Summit County’s forecast this weekend

Summit County has two rounds of possible snow on the way.

Beginning Friday afternoon, Oct. 8, off-and-on rain and snow showers are expected and will continue through Saturday evening, Oct. 9, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Barjenbruch. While the majority of accumulating snow is likely to fall north of Summit County, the area could see a few inches.

“We’ll see a few showers around Summit County,” Barjenbruch said. “Some of them will be rain showers initially below about 11,000 feet, snow level above that. And then the snow levels will gradually lower to about 9,000 feet and even 8,500 feet as we head into (Saturday) evening. So maybe a dusting down in the valley, maybe a couple inches up on some of the local ski areas.”

According to the National Weather Service’s Frisco forecast, temperatures are expected to dip to 36 degrees Friday night, 25 degrees Saturday night and 22 degrees Sunday night, Oct. 10.

Barjenbruch said there would be a break in the weather Sunday aside from a few morning flurries. Monday, Oct. 11, is expected to be warmer with a high of 58 degrees and dry before the next storm system rolls in, which is expected to be more powerful — although it is too early to predict snow totals.

The storm will come in Tuesday, Oct. 12, into Wednesday, Oct. 13, and again favors areas to the north, but it could bring some snow to Summit. Tuesday’s high is expected to dip to 47 degrees.