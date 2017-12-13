Snow in the forecast this week for Summit County

Even just a meager few inches of snow is a cause for celebration right now, and that’s what Summit County is looking at for this week, with chances of snow possible tonight and then again later in the week.

A cold front will move across the region today bringing cooler temperatures, and a stronger storm system will move across Colorado tonight with snow spreading over the mountains this evening, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter side with 2 to 5 inches expected in the mountains by Thursday morning.

After a warmer and dry day on Friday, another system will impact the forecast area this weekend with snow likely and colder temperatures.

The National Weather Service calls for partly sunny skies today with a high of 44, then snow later on in the evening with a low of 13. Thursday calls for another chance of snow before 10 a.m., and Friday should bring sunny skies with a high of 40, before more snow moves in Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz reports the snow should start in the northern mountains Wednesday between 6–10 p.m., winding down on Thursday morning with perhaps another inch or two falling on Thursday in scattered showers.

It’s likely that Colorado will see additional snow around Dec. 21-26, Gratz reports, although he writes there is no way to know the details of the storms 10-plus days into the future.