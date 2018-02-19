Snow is on its way; winter weather advisory in effect until Tuesday morning

A winter weather advisory reported by the National Weather Service on Monday, Feb. 19 is calling for a storm moving into Summit County this afternoon that will bring heavy snow at times and strong winds. The heaviest snowfall is likely along and north of line from Breckenridge to Greeley in Weld County. The advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service announcement is calling for snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The high temperature for Tuesday is 32, but then temperatures will drop, with a low of 2 degrees today, with a high of only 10 degrees on Tuesday.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz calls powder for most mountains by Monday afternoon and “you'll likely find the deepest snow on Tuesday morning with light additional accumulations on Tuesday.”

If you are planning travel across Colorado, be prepared for slick and hazardous travel conditions. Check the latest road conditions or travel restrictions with CDOT at cotrip.org or dial 511.