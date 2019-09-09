Snow on the horizon? Cold storms could bring a dusting this week

Grizzly Peak’s west facing slope blanketed in snow in December 2018 near Dillon. Summit County might see a dusting of snow this week on the highest peaks as a cold storm creeps into the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

Hugh Carey / Summit Daily file photo

FRISCO — Summit residents pining for snow might have cause to celebrate this week. Boulder meteorologist Joel Gratz, of OpenSnow.com, is forecasting a series of storms, colder than the ones we’ve seen so far, that will move through the northwest U.S. and come tantalizingly close to dropping a little bit of the white stuff in Colorado.

On Wednesday night into Thursday, colder air will be passing through the northwest and Canada into the Rockies, bringing cold air to the northwest part of Colorado.

While the cold air is helpful, Gratz said, it might come in after the precipitation leaves the area, providing a chill but little in the way of snow.

However, Gratz said there is a possibility for at least a “dusting” of snow on the highest peaks in the region, setting the stage for snowcapped peaks to return to the mountains.

Gratz predicted very light snow in western Canada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and the northwest portion Colorado.

Gratz said he expects no significant accumulation and said this is normal weather for early September.