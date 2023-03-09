Snow Schoolers initiative offers family first tracks program at Frisco Adventure Park

To close out the winter season, Snow Schoolers will be offering a family first tracks program for parents and young children at the Frisco Adventure Park. The program is aimed at introducing kids ages two to five-years-old how to ski or snowboard before heading to a ski resort for ski school.

For first-time skiers and riders, heading to a ski resort can be a scary task. Not only are individuals learning a new sport, but they are also headed to a ski resort with stomach-dropping lift rides and often crowded runs.

Frisco’s Snow Schoolers is on a mission to make skiing and snowboarding more approachable by providing smaller lessons in a less intimating environment at the beginner ski and snowboard hill at the Frisco Adventure Park.

To close out the winter season, Snow Schoolers is offering a family first tracks program, which aims to teach children from 2-5 years old the fundamentals of skiing or riding.

The program allows the child to get a feel for the sport — at an affordable rate — before shelling out a significant amount of money at a local ski resort. The hope is to have the child fully prepped for ski school by the end of the program.

Two parents are required per child, and instruction will take place from 9 a.m. to noon during the program.

Program dates include a three-week Friday program on March 17, March 24 and March 31 and a spring break program from March 26-27.

The cost for the program is $99 per family and includes tickets and rentals. To register for the program, visit SnowSchoolers.com.