Snow showers roll in Wednesday afternoon and won’t stop until Sunday

FRISCO — Another lengthy snowstorm is set to roll into Summit County, providing several days of snow showers.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo, there is a slight chance of snow beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Sunday.

“It looks like the only time it will break will be Friday evening,” Direnzo said.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday, when there is a 50% chance of snow showers, Direnzo said.

“With the off-and-on showers, you could accumulate between 4 and 8 inches,” Direnzo said.

Direnzo added that the higher mountains in the area will see the higher end of this snowfall prediction with closer to 4 inches in the lower town areas.

As for the wind that’s been blasting the area over the past few days, the storm will calm the winds considerably. Direnzo said Wednesday could have wind gusts as high as 24 mph, but the wind will die down Thursday and Friday before picking back up Saturday.

“In the afternoon Saturday evening, looks like gusts might reach up to 20 miles per hour, but other than that winds aren’t too bad,” Direnzo said.

Temperatures will fluctuate as the high Wednesday will be around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, the high will drop to 28 degrees and then 24 degrees Friday. On Saturday, temperatures will jump back up to 32 degrees and then cool down again to 24 degrees Sunday and 23 on Monday.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of OpenSnow, reported on his blog that Friday could bring the best powder for skiing and snowboarding.

“Another storm will likely bring snow from Tuesday through Thursday and either Wednesday or Thursday could be the best day,” Gratz wrote.