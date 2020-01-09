Snow showers to continue into next week throughout Summit County

The mountains will get a continued dusting of fresh snow into Wednesday. Forecasts disagree about total accumulation amounts.

Courtesy Copper Mountain Resort

FRISCO — Though accumulation amounts are modest, snow is in the forecast every day through at least Wednesday, which is an update to the National Weather Service’s previous forecast that showed snow showers tapering off Sunday.

While power days aren’t expected, the continued dustings should help freshen up the trails at Summit County ski resorts.

National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo said about 1 inch of snow is expected in town with up to 2 inches in the higher elevation areas throughout the day Saturday.

There is a 30% chance of snow Sunday, and Direnzo reported there is a 70% to 80% chance of snow across the county Monday evening. Direnzo said Tuesday also carries a high probability of snow and that showers might persist throughout next week.

“After Sunday, it’s not too heavy,” Direnzo said. “The highest (accumulation) I’m seeing for any six-hour period is a half inch in higher regions through Wednesday.”

Direnzo added that in total, there likely won’t be more than an inch of accumulation in town from Saturday through Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to hover in the mid- to upper 20s over the weekend and into next week. On Saturday, wind gusts are expected to be as high as 22 mph.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of OpenSnow, was less conservative with his predictions for snow accumulation.

“For amounts, I’ll stick with a general 10-20 inches over the five-day period from Saturday through Wednesday,” Gratz wrote in his blog, mentioning the northern mountains are favored.

Gratz added that he thinks the later days of the storm — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — could be the best powder for skiing and snowboarding.