Snow to bring light accumulation to Summit County on Tuesday

Another storm is on its way into Summit County, although minimal snow accumulation is expected.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the early hours of Tuesday, Oct. 19, and continue through 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina, snow accumulation will be fairly light, with a trace of snow in lower elevations and up to 3 inches in the higher elevations on the west side of Summit County.

More snow showers could develop Tuesday afternoon, Kalina said, but accumulation will be even lighter — about an inch or less. After Tuesday, the area is expected to see a dry spell through the rest of the week.

Overnight temperatures Monday, Oct. 18, are expected to reach a low of 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Frisco forecast. Tuesday is expected to be the chilliest day of the week with a high temperature of 40 degrees, but temperatures in the high 50s are expected toward the end of the week and into the weekend.