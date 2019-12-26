Snow to fall in Summit County Friday night through Saturday morning

A walk through the snow on Gold Hill in Breckenridge on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The last weekend of the year is bringing a little bit of fun before a new decade dawns in Summit County.

A storm will be coming through on Friday night, and forecasters expect anywhere from two to five inches in Summit, making Saturday the last real powder day before the possibility of another storm through New Year’s Day.

The National Weather Service predicts snow to start falling after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 32 degrees Fahrenheit but a wind chill value as low as -1 degree. On Friday night, highs will drop to 10 degrees, with a wind chill near zero.

One to three inches are expected to fall by Saturday morning, when an additional inch is possible. Saturday will be windy, with a northwest wind of 9 to 14 mph causing a wind chill as low as -5.

Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz said there is hope to be more optimistic about the snow totals on Saturday, given the recent trend of more snow falling than predicted.

“The caveat to this storm is that it’s been poorly forecast by the models and I expect some possible high-side surprises,” Gratz wrote on his latest snow report. “The trend over the past two days has been to bring more snow, not less, and let’s hope this trend continues.”