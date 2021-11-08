Snow to hit Summit County Tuesday night through Friday

Summit County will see a hit of snow midweek.

National Weather Service meteorologist Evan Direnzo said light snow would begin falling at higher elevations Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, before reaching town later Tuesday night. He said the snow would continue into Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, and die down Wednesday afternoon.

“There will still be some light (snow) in the higher terrain, but it should be a noticeable break through Wednesday evening,” Direnzo said.

Direnzo reported that light snow is expected to continue Wednesday evening before tapering off Thursday night, Nov. 11.

“You might get another shot of very, very light stuff Friday … but you’d accumulate most of (this week’s snow) Tuesday night with another little shot late Wednesday,” Direnzo said.

Snow accumulation totals for the four-day period are projected to be 3 to 6 inches on the west and northwest slopes. In town, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, Direnzo said. He noted that the storm cycle is expected to bring wind that might cause blowing snow, which could impact travel, and that some precipitation in the afternoons might be a mix of rain and snow.

According to the National Weather Service’s Frisco forecast, the week starts warm, with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday before the storm hits. High temperatures range from 33 to 37 degrees Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 12.