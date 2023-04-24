Snow total predictions ramp up in Summit County as meteorologists issue a winter storm warning ahead of this week’s storm
A winter storm warning will go into effect in Summit County from 6 a.m. on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin falling heavily on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning and could bring between 8 and 16 inches for mountain areas.
The weather service is warning that travel during that time “will likely be very difficult” with a possible snowfall rate of 2 inches per hour on Tuesday night. The weather service is advising to delay travel if possible.
In instances where travel is “absolutely necessary,” the weather service advises bringing a winter storm kit that includes tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
The county is also expected to see a second snowstorm beginning on Friday, according to meteorologists.
