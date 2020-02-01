Snowboarder Magazine wants your feedback on Woodward Copper’s new Mountain Park

Rocke Weinberg of Steamboat Springs rides a rail during December 2019's grand-opening Red's Backyard rail jam competition at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Woodward Copper

FRISCO — If you’re a freeskier or a snowboarder, it’s time to have your voice heard about the new Woodward Mountain Park at Copper Mountain Resort.

This year, Woodward Copper paired new terrain park zones with established zones across Copper Mountain Resort to debut a network dubbed “Woodward Mountain Park.” From progression parks for beginners to larger zones such as the Woodward Copper Superpipe and the new Danny Davis-inspired Peace Park, Woodward Mountain Park is meant to be an expansive home for terrain park skiing and riding across Copper Mountain for all ages and abilities.

As snowboarders and skiers are set to ride all the Mountain Park has to offer at next week’s Dew Tour competitions and festivities from Feb. 6-9, Woodward Copper and Snowboarder Magazine announced earlier this week that the 2020 Snowboarder Park & Ride Awards will feature Woodward Copper.

Via a survey online, Snowboarder asks for feedback to improve the features and overall riding program at various mountains, including Woodward Mountain Park. Beyond that, Snowboarder representatives said the survey will serve as the basis for rewarding the best parks in the country.

At the survey link — Snowboarder.com/resorts/2020-park-and-ride-awards-woodward-copper — skiers and snowboarders can rate park elements on a scale of 1-5. That includes Woodward’s jumps, jibs, transitions, creativity and variety, flow, and location and lift access. Snowboarders and skiers can also provide open-ended feedback on the park.

Survey respondents can fill out a specific mountain’s survey only once but can provide feedback for all featured mountains. Ten survey respondents also will be chosen at random to receive a limited edition Snowboarder Magazine sweatshirt.

Voting opened Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 23. Results will be tabulated and released March 3.

Woodward Copper is one of 14 mountains across the country featured in this year’s Snowboarder Park & Ride Awards.