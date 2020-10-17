Snowboarder Michael Mawn to compete in Freeride World Tour

Mawn, 21, currently a resident of Bozeman, Montana, is the only rookie slated for the tour this season. In recent years, Mawn was based out of Summit County as he ascended the national big mountain competition scene with multiple podiums.
This year’s five-stop tour will cut the number of men’s snowboarders down to six after the third stop, as only four snowboard women, six snowboard men, six ski women and 13 ski men will get the opportunity to compete in the Freeride World Tour finals and the chance to stand on the podium.
The tour will travel to Hakuba, Japan, in January, Kicking Horse in Golden, British Columbia, and Ordino Arcalis in Andorra in February and Fieberbrunn in Austria in March before the finals at Xtreme Verbier in Switzerland to end March.
Mawn transitioned into big mountain riding a few years back after suffering a concussion when competing in halfpipe. In 2017-18, he won the North American Junior Freeride circuit championship.
