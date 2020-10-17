Snowboarder Michael Mawn to compete in Freeride World Tour | SummitDaily.com
Snowboarder Michael Mawn to compete in Freeride World Tour

Antonio Olivero
  

Former Breckenridge resident Michael Mawn competes during a big mountain freeride snowboard competition in 2018.
Courtesy Brennan Metzler | Special to The Daily

Former Breckenridge resident Michael Mawn will be one of nine snowboarders to compete in the men’s Freeride World Tour circuit this winter.

Mawn, 21, currently a resident of Bozeman, Montana, is the only rookie slated for the tour this season. In recent years, Mawn was based out of Summit County as he ascended the national big mountain competition scene with multiple podiums.

This year’s five-stop tour will cut the number of men’s snowboarders down to six after the third stop, as only four snowboard women, six snowboard men, six ski women and 13 ski men will get the opportunity to compete in the Freeride World Tour finals and the chance to stand on the podium.

The tour will travel to Hakuba, Japan, in January, Kicking Horse in Golden, British Columbia, and Ordino Arcalis in Andorra in February and Fieberbrunn in Austria in March before the finals at Xtreme Verbier in Switzerland to end March.

Mawn transitioned into big mountain riding a few years back after suffering a concussion when competing in halfpipe. In 2017-18, he won the North American Junior Freeride circuit championship.

FWT Rookies 2021 Snowboard Men – Michael Mawn

Michael Mawn 🇺🇸 | FWQ 1st Snowboard Men | Region 2With one 4* victory and two 2nd place finishes Michael Mawn qualified for Freeride World Tour 2021. The young American is only 20 years of age and used to compete in half pipe. Nowadays, he prefers the backcountry and couloirs as you can see in this POV.❄️ How was the FWQ season for you this year?The FWQ season was incredible. It was my first year committing to a full season of FWQ events and I loved traveling with the Freeride family from BC down to New Mexico! I really focused on taking my riding to the next level and I was able to do just that on some great venues. My favorite line of the season was my competition run in Kicking Horse. I had a high speed double in hero snow… I was hollering the whole way down that run.❄️ What are you up to this summer preparing for FWT? Any exciting projects planned?Spring/early summer is couloir season in Montana! Although the snow is rough in the summer, it is still fun to throw on some crampons, boot-pack up couloirs, and get some steep turns in. I’m taking summer classes to make up for the time I’ll take off next winter, but I’ll be hitting the gym to build strength for those long FWT venues. Other than that, most of my free time in the summer will be spent climbing mountains!❄️ Anyone you look up to or inspires you? Anyone you look forward to competing with on FWT?I definitely look up to Xavier De Le Rue and Victor de Le Rue, so I’m looking forward to riding with Victor on the FWT next year. I grew up watching Gigi Ruf’s film parts and they inspired me to go ride freeride terrain with a surfy style; it will be awesome to ride with him next year. Honestly, I look up to all of the riders on the FWQ and FWT. People like Brian Stenerson and Warren Doyle push me to ride to my potential. I’m excited to ride with everyone on the FWT and I know they will help push my riding as well. IFSA

Posted by Freeride World Qualifier on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

