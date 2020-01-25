Snowboarder rescued after fall and avalanche at Pass Lake near Loveland Pass

The Summit County Rescue Group reported Saturday afternoon that a male snowboarder had fallen and gotten injured while riding along the ridgeline above the popular Pass Lake area near Loveland Pass and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

The snowboarder had reportedly briefly lost consciousness, but was rescued by members of a group he was traveling with. By the time the rescue group and Summit Fire & EMS were dispatched to the location, the snowboarder had been taken out of harms way and put on an ambulance to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. His condition was not known as of publication.

Rescue group spokesperson Charles Pitman said that while attempting to rescue the man, a separate group in the Pass Lake area triggered an avalanche that came within 300 yards of the snowboarder before he had been rescued. Nobody was caught in that avalanche, and nobody aside from the snowboarder was reported injured.

“It just shows that there are pockets of instability that people have to be very aware of,” Pitman said.

Colorado Highway 6 was briefly closed from when the first call went out at 2:10 p.m. and reopened an hour later when the situation was assessed and cleared.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more details become available.