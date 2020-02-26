Snowboarders can ride Copper Mountain for free March 13 in honor of Jake Burton Carpenter

Jake Burton Carpenter, owner of Burton Snowboards, shows an early model, right, and one of the then-newest snowboards, left, in his office in Burlington, Vermont in March 2002. Carpenter died Nov. 20 at age 65.

Alden Pellett / AP File

Snowboarders will have the chance to ride Copper Mountain Resort for free on Friday, March 13, as part of Burton’s A Day for Jake global day of snowboarding to celebrate the legacy of the late Jake Burton Carpenter.

Copper is one of 13 resorts across the globe taking part in the inaugural event, a celebration that will include an offer of free lift tickets to snowboarders who preregister.

Preregistration is required at the event website for a free lift ticket, and lift tickets are for snowboarders only. Registration ends Sunday, March 8, at midnight.

Burton Carpenter, the 65-year-old founder of Burton, died in November after complications from a second bout of cancer. After founding Burton Snowboards in 1977, Burton Carpenter dedicated his life to snowboarding, pioneering the growth of snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding.

As part of A Day for Jake, some participating resorts also will offer special snowboard lesson packages.