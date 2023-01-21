Snowfall at Steamboat Resort this winter has already surpassed all of last season

Snow fills the air Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, as the Yampa River flows through downtown Steamboat Springs. While the town has seen its fair share of snowfall, Steamboat Resort has already seen more than 250 inches land at mid-mountain, exceeding the entire 2021-22 winter season.

STEAMBOAT RESORT — With the six inches of snowfall recorded the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 18, Steamboat Resort has officially seen as much snow this year as it did all of last winter.

The 2022-23 total snowfall at mid-mountain has exceeded 254 inches, according to the resort website, eclipsing the 250 inches that fell through the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

This winter has actually surpassed the previous winter as well, and has nearly met the total of 261 inches in the 2019-20 season, although that one was cut short due to the pandemic. Stipulations or not, this winter is on track to be one of the snowiest in Steamboat.

Steamboat Resort has snowfall data dating back to 1980. Since then, there have been eight 400-inch seasons, the most recent coming in 2010-11.

The snowiest season recorded in Steamboat came in 2007-08, with 489 inches falling.

Over the years, Steamboat received about 36% of its snow prior to Jan. 1. This year, Steamboat Resort saw 190 inches. If that rate continues, not only would Steamboat surpass 400 inches, but would top 500 .

Of the eight 400-inch seasons, five of them had recorded snow in October. This year, there were 19.5 inches recorded in October. However, there are a few important factors when considering October snowfall, since it can be so flaky.

“October snowfall is tricky. Sometimes we record it and sometimes we don’t,” said Loryn Duke, director of communications for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. “What we use as our measurement is if the snow remains and is a part of our foundation for the base for the winter, then we count it. If the snow melts and is not part of our base, we don’t count it.”

Five of the seasons with more than 400 inches featured a December in which more than 100 inches blanketed the resort. This season, 108 inches fell in December.

January is typically the snowiest month, accounting for about 22% of snowfall. Meanwhile, February accounts for about 20%. By the end of January, Steamboat visitors can expect about 60% of the season’s snow to have fallen already.

