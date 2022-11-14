Snowmaking on Sunlight Mountain Resort begins

First day of snowmaking on Sunlight Mountain Resort for 2022 season.

Troy Hawks/Courtesy photo

Opening day is still slated for Dec. 9, but with snowmaking now underway the mountain is officially closed to uphill travels and activities.

The mountain finally received 48 hours of cold to create a good base for snowmaking to be possible.

“Ideal snowmaking is about 20 degrees or lower to really get a good layer of snow,” said Troy Hawks, the marketing and sales director at Sunlight. “That’s kind of what we look for and generally don’t want it to be too windy.”

In addition to snowmaking, Sunlight will have new printed and on-mountain trail maps for riders to follow this season.

“We redid all of our trail maps,” Hawks said. “That’s in lieu of the five additional runs that were added to East Ridge a couple seasons ago.”

Sunlight also upgraded to a new digital trail map at the top of Primo Lift on top of the mountain.

“Skiers and riders will be able to just look at a glance and see which runs are open or closed or have been groomed, with an electronic digital trail map at the top of the mountain,” he said. “So another nice improvement.”

For more information, visit SunlightMtn.com .

