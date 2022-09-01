Snowmass Village visitor dies in mountain biking accident

SNOWMASS SKI AREA— A North Carolina man died Aug. 25 as a result of injuries from a mountain biking accident at Snowmass Ski Area, authorities said.

Michael Kersting, 58, was an architect from Wilmington. He was mountain biking with his son when he fell over the handlebars, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office. He was wearing a helmet and in full protective gear.

In 1995, Kersting founded Michael Ross Kersting Architecture PA. In 2019, he cofounded Kersting Peridot Interiors, a design firm that specializes in residential and commercial interior services.

In a social media post , Kersting Peridot Interiors said, “Over the past 27 years, Michael has left an unforgettable mark on the town of Wilmington, as well as across the state of North Carolina with his thoughtful designs, outstanding leadership and, most importantly, respected character.”

Kersting is survived by his wife, Pam, and his two sons, William and Jack.

