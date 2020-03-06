Snowshoe for the Cure canceled out of an ‘abundance of caution’

FRISCO — The Susan G. Komen Colorado Snowshoe for the Cure event scheduled for Saturday in Frisco has been canceled after the confirmation of a local COVID-19 case Thursday. Event organizers say the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution” for the health of those with cancer and cancer survivors.

About 1,000 snowshoers from across the country were expected at the Frisco Nordic Center this weekend for 3K and 5K races. The event has raised more than $1 million to fight breast cancer. This year’s fundraising total was at $33,600 of a $50,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

For more information, contact snowshoe@komencolorado.org or 303-744-2088 ext. 311.