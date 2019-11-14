Snowstation music festival returns to Copper Mountain Resort this weekend

Arizona will perform at the second annual Snowstation music festival at Copper Mountain Resort’s Center Village on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Courtesy Atlantic Records

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — The days are shorter, but that doesn’t mean there’s less fun in the winter. The second annual Snowstation music festival returns to Copper Mountain Resort’s Center Village on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The free event will see attendees participate in Subaru’s Carpool Karaoke for the chance to win a set of tires from Nokian Tyres along with a performance by rock and electropop band Arizona.

The trio from New Jersey met at Boston’s Berklee College of Music and its songs have been streamed over a billon times around the world. Arizona recently released its second album, “Asylum,” and collaborated with Avicii on “Hold the Line” from his posthumous album, “Tim.”

According to a news release, Rolling Stone called the song “a powerful confrontation of loss and grief,” while The New York Times said “the track has the rising, twinkling, intrinsically hopeful keyboard tones that Avicii brought to so many of his productions.”

The band takes the stage at 2 p.m. in Eagles Landing, formerly called Burning Stones Plaza.