UPDATE: I-70 eastbound near Vail Pass reopens after closure due to snowstorm
The interstate is now open after “safety concerns” closed Interstate 70 eastbound between Copper Mountain and Vail Pass around 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation alerts.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that is set to expire at noon Thursday.
Gusts of wind up to 50 mph and between 3 to 8 inches of snow are forecasted during the storm. Eagle County is forecast to receive more snow than Summit County, meteorologists say.
Snow, sleet and rain are predicted to fall into Friday afternoon.
