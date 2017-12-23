Snowstorm closes Interstate 70 eastbound at Silverthorne exit

Update: WB I-70 remains closed at Empire Jct. due to road conditions and blowing snow. EB I-70 remains closed at Silverthorne and at Vail, MM 176. EB I-70 CMV staging at Dotsero, MM 133 and Copper Mtn., MM 195. Expect extended closures.

Eastbound Interstate 70 has been closed at Silverthorne due to icy conditions and multiple slide offs.

Safety Closure- EB I-70 @ Silverthorne @ MM 205 b/c icy conditions & multiple slide offs — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017

WB I-70 @ Empire Junction & EB I-70 @ Silverthorne are closed due to safety concerns. Crews are working to reposition plows to tackle losure areas. If you are planning on heading up the mtns, use ur best judgement as a Winter Weather Advisory will be in place through 11 p.m. Recommended Stories For You — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on I70 corridor. Slow down and safe travels! pic.twitter.com/BWwphJOKyR — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 23, 2017