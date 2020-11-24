Snowstorm drops 10 inches at Keystone

Keystone Resort was the winner in Colorado with 10 inches on its 5 a.m. snow report.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 7 inches, and Breckenridge Ski Resort and Loveland Ski Area each reported 4 inches. Copper Mountain Resort, which opens for the season Monday, Nov. 30, had about 3 inches on its snow stake webcam.

Another 1-3 inches was expected to fall in Summit County towns with 3-6 inches falling at higher elevations throughout the day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service and OpenSnow.com.

The next storm is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving day.

“A weak and moisture-starved storm will move from northwest to southeast across Colorado during the day (Thursday),” Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist at Open Snow, wrote in his daily blog. “Most mountains should see snowflakes and amounts could be anything between a dusting to a couple of inches.”

After a week of highs in the 40s and 50s, Summit County ski areas are in desperate need of fresh snow and cold snowmaking temperatures to open additional terrain. With capacity restrictions in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, additional terrain means additional capacity for skiers and riders over the holiday season.