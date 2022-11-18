Snowstorm ends up going north, missing Summit County, but Winter Park, Front Range ski areas see significant powder

Skiers and riders make their way toward the slopes from the top of Dercum Mountain at Keystone Resort Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Keystone received about an inch of new snow Thursday night.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Local ski areas only recorded a couple inches of new snow, but areas north and west of Summit County saw the highest totals after a winter storm moved through Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Golden and Boulder each saw nearly a foot of fresh powder, but no ski resort in Summit County recorded more than 2 inches. Winter Park and Eldora ski areas both measured 9 inches of fresh snow on their slopes as of Friday morning, and the snow is expected to stick around since a cold front is moving in after the storm, bringing clear skies and cold temperatures for this weekend.

Negative temperatures are expected Friday night across Summit County with wind chill expected to be minus 12 degrees. The below-zero wind chill will stay until Tuesday morning.

More snow on the way

Summit County can expect more snow to fall on Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day, but the National Weather Service says snow accumulation will remain minimal according to current forecasts.

According to OpenSnow, Summit County resorts are expected to receive about an inch of snow Wednesday, but the current forecast says it’s a 50/50 chance wether or not any snow will fall at all.

“We could get anything from zero inches to maybe light snow totals if the storm happens to track closer to Colorado, but my expectations are very low,” OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Friday.

Models show that one or two storm systems may clip Colorado at the end of November, but OpenSnow says it’s likely that we are heading into a dry period. The long-range forecast using 100+ models shows a 50/50 chance for storms hitting the Colorado Rockies toward the end of November.

“Those aren’t amazing odds, but hopefully, they’ll trend toward the ‘higher chance for snow’ side as the forecast evolves,” Gratz wrote.