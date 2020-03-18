Snowstorm to drop 6-12 inches on Summit County mountains

Snow hangs heavily from trees off the Frisco recpath Friday, March 13. After a warm period, snow is expected to return to Summit County on Thursday, March 19.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit County is forecast to receive a winter storm from Thursday morning through Friday.

According to Joel Gratz at OpenSnow.com, Summit County should expect snow showers and squalls to increase by Thursday morning followed by likely intense, moisture-heavy snow through Thursday night.

OpenSnow forecasts an average of 6-12 inches for most mountains and 10-18 inches for the south and northeast mountains.

With the combination of the powder-day forecast and closure of Summit County ski areas and resorts, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center cautions people eager to ski and ride to heed advice regarding avalanche danger and snow safety. That goes for ski area terrain as well as the backcountry during this storm cycle.